Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $669.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $702.80 million and the lowest is $653.60 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $485.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,426. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 120,965 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

