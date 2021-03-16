Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $272.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

