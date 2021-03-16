Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.35. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,544. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.