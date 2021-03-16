Analysts Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.03). SunPower reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SunPower by 23,074.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,782,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 128,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

