Analysts Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GTT Communications.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.
NYSE GTT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,341. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $12.59.
GTT Communications Company Profile
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.
