Analysts Anticipate GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 40.4% during the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 558,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 144,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,341. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

