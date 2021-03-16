Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,321,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,539 shares of company stock valued at $913,905. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

