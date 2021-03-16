Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.67). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($1.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

