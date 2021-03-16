Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.50 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.