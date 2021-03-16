Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%.
Shares of AMPH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 3,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,814. The company has a market capitalization of $902.10 million, a PE ratio of 133.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.69.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
