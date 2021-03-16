Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 3,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,814. The company has a market capitalization of $902.10 million, a PE ratio of 133.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

