Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 11th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ARREF opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 million, a P/E ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

