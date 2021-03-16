Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

