American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce sales of $470.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.80 million and the highest is $474.20 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $399.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,712,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after buying an additional 135,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.62. 93,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

