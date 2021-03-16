American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives $39.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 232,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

