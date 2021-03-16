American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives $98.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $117.73. 611,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.99. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.