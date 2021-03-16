American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

