American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Edward Jones

Stock analysts at Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

AEP stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

