Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

NYSE HD traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.09. The stock had a trading volume of 160,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,143. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

