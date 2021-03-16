Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,136 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,911.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.64. 1,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.63.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

