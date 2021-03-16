Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 11th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUSF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

