Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s 9th Largest Position

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $40.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,107.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,061. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,039.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,761.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

