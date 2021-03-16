Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $958,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in ArcBest by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ArcBest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

