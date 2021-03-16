Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $695,000 Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Sterling Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

