Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $6,358,000.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGMS shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

