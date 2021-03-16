Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 48,612 Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ATRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

