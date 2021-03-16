Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,788 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $278.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.76.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

