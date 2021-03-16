Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,941 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,066 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

