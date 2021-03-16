Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,095 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $856,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,833 shares of company stock worth $6,613,513. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.