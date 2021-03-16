Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,000.

ACWF opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65.

