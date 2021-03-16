Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 276.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

ARGO stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.