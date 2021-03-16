Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

