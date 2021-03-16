Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report sales of $663.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.30 million. Allegion reported sales of $674.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,462. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allegion by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 51,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

