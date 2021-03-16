Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce $57.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.80 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $47.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $219.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.60 million to $221.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $215.80 million, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $223.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million.

ABTX traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.11. 70,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $849.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $64,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $556,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

