Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Position Increased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alkermes by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 107,627 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 165.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.