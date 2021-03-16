Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Raised to OVERWEIGHT at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.91.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B stock opened at C$41.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$46.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.