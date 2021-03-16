Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alexander & Baldwin has a payout ratio of 166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 926.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.