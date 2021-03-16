Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.