Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,666 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Chubb accounts for about 0.9% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,195. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $173.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

