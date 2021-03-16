Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $868,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. The Western Union accounts for 0.4% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,074,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 675,956 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE WU opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,057. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

