Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alethea Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,217 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

