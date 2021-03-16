Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. 63,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,186. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $20.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

