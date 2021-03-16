Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $76.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $89.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last three months. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

