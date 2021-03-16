Albany International Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYSE:AIN opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIN. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

