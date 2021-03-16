Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,667 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,581,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock worth $1,828,611 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

