Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

