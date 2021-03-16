Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell.

AFLYY stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

