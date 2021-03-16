AIDUS TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $3.48 Million (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $3.48 million and $35,871.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.31 or 0.00654302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026330 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035699 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Profile

AIDUS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

