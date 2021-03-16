Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGEN opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $646.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Agenus has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.95.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.