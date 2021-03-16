Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

