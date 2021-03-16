Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,161 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,161 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $23,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 514,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after buying an additional 217,108 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 177,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 149,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.