Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.57. 668,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $157.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

